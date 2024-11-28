Culture Day celebrated at SU with great zeal, enthusiasm

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) Students and teachers of University of Sindh, Jamshoro on Thursday celebrated Culture Day with great zeal and enthusiasm. Separate programs were organized within the respective departments, showcasing the rich traditions and cultural heritage of Sindh through various activities.

According to the University spokesperson, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor (Emeritus) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro actively participated in the celebrations. Accompanied by Registrar Professor Dr Mushtaque Ali Jariko, Deputy Registrar Nadeem Butt and other officials visited the Institute of Physics, Faculty of Engineering & Technology and the Institute of business Administration (IBA). He enjoyed the students' poetry and singing competitions, appreciating their efforts in bringing Sindhi culture to life.

Addressing the participants, he emphasized the importance of preserving Sindh’s language, culture and identity. “Our culture defines who we are and it is our duty to protect and promote it. Such events strengthen our connection to our roots,” he stated.

He said that Sindh Culture Day was not just an annual celebration; it was a reminder of the deep-rooted heritage and identity, adding that Sindhi language, traditions and cultural values were treasures that defined who Sindhis were as a people.

“It is our collective responsibility to preserve and promote them for future generations”, Dr Kalhoro said and added that the Universities were not only centers of learning but also custodians of cultural heritage. “Events like these connect us to our roots and in still a sense of pride in our identity”, he said.

Focal person SU Campus Dadu Dr Nek Muhammad Shaikh, Dean Faculty of Engineering & Technology Professor

Dr Lachhman Das Dhomeja, Dr Arifa Bhutto, Dr Imamuddin Khoso and many others were present during the VC’s visit in their respective departments.

On the other hand, the Department of International Relations also organized its cultural event with the theme “Cultural Reflections of Pakistan” with full participation from teachers and students.