Culture Day Malakhra event takes place at HBA

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) An event of 'Malakhra' (traditional wrestling) as part of Sindhi Culture Day will be held at Hyderabad District Bar Association on January 3.

President HDBA advocate KB Lutuf Ali Laghari on Tuesday approved an application of advocate Waheed Karan Shoro, organizer of the event, in that regard.

The bar's president also requested the lawyers to participate in the event.