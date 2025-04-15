Open Menu

Culture Day Observed At Sanatzar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 09:11 PM

Culture Day observed at Sanatzar

The cultural day was observed with great enthusiasm at Sanatzar, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The cultural day was observed with great enthusiasm at Sanatzar, here on Tuesday.

The chief guest of the event was Dr. Imtiaz Dogar, Head of Department, Psychologist and Head of Psychology Allied Hospital I and II.

Divisional Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique, Deputy Director Aamna Alam, Assistant Director Asad Sarfraz, Assistant Director Zia Majeed, Social Worker Anees Atif and Manager Zahida Naz were also present.

The Punjab culture activities including Gidda, Boliyan, Tapays and Mahyas were presented on the occasion, which were highly appreciated by the participants.

The different cultural stalls including Saag, Lassi, Golgappe, Mehndi, Bangles, Woodwork, and Embroidery were also set up.

Dr. Imtiaz Dogar appreciated the performance and distributed cash prizes among the artists. He termed the continuation of such events important for the promotion of cultural heritage.

Recent Stories

NTDC organizes seminar on Project Management & Dis ..

NTDC organizes seminar on Project Management & Dispute Resolution

2 minutes ago
 Polio eradication task force reviews preparation f ..

Polio eradication task force reviews preparation for NID campaign

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condole ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles death of Malik Imtiaz Bherth

2 minutes ago
 International Minerals Investment conference to be ..

International Minerals Investment conference to be milestone for country’s min ..

2 minutes ago
 CM Maryam to unveil historic relief package for fa ..

CM Maryam to unveil historic relief package for farmers

2 minutes ago
 PM announces massive incentives for overseas Pakis ..

PM announces massive incentives for overseas Pakistanis with employment job quot ..

4 minutes ago
DoH, ADIO, GSK collaborate on Multi-omics Research ..

DoH, ADIO, GSK collaborate on Multi-omics Research Institute in Abu Dhabi

13 minutes ago
 104 couples to tie the knot under the “Dhee Rani ..

104 couples to tie the knot under the “Dhee Rani” programme

2 minutes ago
 Culture Day observed at Sanatzar

Culture Day observed at Sanatzar

2 minutes ago
 Senate pays tribute to Senator Taj Haider, praises ..

Senate pays tribute to Senator Taj Haider, praises his legacy

4 minutes ago
 Sellers of Substandard edibles fined in Mirpur

Sellers of Substandard edibles fined in Mirpur

2 minutes ago
 Two separate incidents in Attock claim two lives, ..

Two separate incidents in Attock claim two lives, injure four others

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan