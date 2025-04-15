Culture Day Observed At Sanatzar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2025 | 09:11 PM
The cultural day was observed with great enthusiasm at Sanatzar, here on Tuesday
The chief guest of the event was Dr. Imtiaz Dogar, Head of Department, Psychologist and Head of Psychology Allied Hospital I and II.
Divisional Director Social Welfare Khalida Rafique, Deputy Director Aamna Alam, Assistant Director Asad Sarfraz, Assistant Director Zia Majeed, Social Worker Anees Atif and Manager Zahida Naz were also present.
The Punjab culture activities including Gidda, Boliyan, Tapays and Mahyas were presented on the occasion, which were highly appreciated by the participants.
The different cultural stalls including Saag, Lassi, Golgappe, Mehndi, Bangles, Woodwork, and Embroidery were also set up.
Dr. Imtiaz Dogar appreciated the performance and distributed cash prizes among the artists. He termed the continuation of such events important for the promotion of cultural heritage.
