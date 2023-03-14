Culture day observed in Faislabad

Punjab Culture Day was observed throughout the district on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Culture Day was observed throughout the district on Tuesday.

Officers of the divisional and district administrations wore traditional Punjabi dress 'Shalwar Kameez' and waistcoat in addition to decorating traditional turbans on their heads while performing their official duties in offices.

They also arranged official meetings in the offices and listened to the public problems in addition to taking proper steps for their redressal.

Meanwhile, in his message Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Annan Qamar said that the culture of Punjab included colors of all nations belonging to this homeland.

He said that love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance were the hallmarks of Punjab's culture due to which it had attained a unique place at international level.

He said that Faisalabad was also a culturally fertile region as people of this area were strictly attached with their culture.

A culture day event was also arranged at Divisional Information Office with Director Information Muhammad Owais Abid in the chair.

Staffers of Information Office participated in the event by wearing cultural dress.