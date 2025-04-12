Culture Day To Be Celebrated In Lodhran On 14th
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Lubna Nazir, the sports department will host a vibrant "Culture Day" celebration at the New Stadium Lodhran on April 14.
Cultural festivities and sports events will be held under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Lodhran, Irum Shehzadi. District Sports Officer, Sajid Mehmood, has extended a warm invitation to the residents of Lodhran to participate in the event and enjoy an evening filled with cultural pride and sportsmanship. He emphasized that Culture Day aimed to highlight the rich traditions, cultural diversity, and recreational spirit of the region.
“The day is dedicated to showcasing our regional heritage, the beauty of our culture, and the promotion of healthy physical activities,” said Mr. Mehmood. “It is not just an entertainment event, but a meaningful occasion to reconnect our youth with the values and colors of our heritage.”
According to the official schedule, the event will commence with an opening ceremony and a traditional Jhumar dance performance featuring local artists. A tug-of-war competition will begin followed by a thrilling rugby match.
The event will conclude with a prize distribution ceremony in the evening.
