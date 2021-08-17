UrduPoint.com

Culture Department Prepares Event Calendar

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 06:55 PM

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro presided over a meeting regarding Punjab Event Calendar prepared by Information and Culture Department at Al-Hamra, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro presided over a meeting regarding Punjab Event Calendar prepared by Information and Culture Department at Al-Hamra, here on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Saman Rai, Executive Director PUCAR, Rizwan Sharif, DG PILAC Sughra Sadaf, Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, and heads of other concerned departments.

The meeting discussed the Punjab Event Calendar, the way forward to implement it and make it a success in the challenging times of the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Provincial Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro praised the efforts of the Information and Culture department Punjab for preparing a calendar of annual cultural events 2022.

The Minister said that all religious, cultural, and national events were included in the calendar which would be celebrated throughout Punjab.

The calendar includes Urs, Melas, Muharram, National and International observance days and our cultural sports festivals and more.

He said the 52-weeks events were organized division-wise and months-wise in the calendar. He added that implementing this calendar would not only promote the arts and culture in Punjab but also improve the economic stability leading to restoration and recognition of our culture across the world.

Punjab Secretary Information Raja Jahangir Anwar said that Prime Minister and Chief Minister would soon be given a presentation for the approval of calendar to be recognized officially at the Federal and provincial levels. He further said that it was important for us to be prepared to move toward a post-pandemic society, as "I believe the culture and creative sector is among the hardest hit by the pandemic andwe need to push for greater sustainability in this sector and demand new ways for us to thrive in theremaining 2021 and beyond."

