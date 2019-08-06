UrduPoint.com
Culture Department To Organise Programme 'Hum Aik Hain' At Alhamra Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:12 PM

The Information and Culture Department is going to organise a programme "Hum Aik Hain" on August 8 at Alhamra Lahore to highlight the real purpose of freedom and to express solidarity with Kashmiri people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Information and Culture Department is going to organise a programme "Hum Aik Hain" on August 8 at Alhamra Lahore to highlight the real purpose of freedom and to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

According to a spokesperson, to finalise the programme a meeting was held at Lahore Arts Council in which Executive Director Lahore Arts Council and Executive Director Punjab Arts Council and other officers concerned participated.

The meeting was informed that artists from all provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Balistan would participate and perform in the said event.

It was also informed that a delegation of artists from Azad Jammu and Kashmir is specially invited to participate in the event to express solidarity with Kashmiri people.

These artists will exhibit the Kashmiri culture in the programme. The purpose of the event is to promote national unity and cohesion.

