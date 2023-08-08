Open Menu

Culture Dept, Greenwich University Ink MoU For Cooperation In Culture, Tourism

Faizan Hashmi Published August 08, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Culture dept, Greenwich University ink MoU for cooperation in culture, tourism

Sindh Culture Department and Greenwich University, on Tuesday, joined hands to work together for promotion of tourism in the province besides fostering cooperation in education, research and culture

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ):Sindh Culture Department and Greenwich University, on Tuesday, joined hands to work together for promotion of tourism in the province besides fostering cooperation in education, research and culture.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in the regard between the Sindh Culture Department and Greenwich University Karachi in a ceremony at the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHM).

Secretary of Culture and Tourism Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari and Research Professor of Greenwich University Karachi Dr. A.Q Mughal signed the MoU.

According to the memorandum, Sindh Department of Culture and the University of Greenwich will work together in education, research, resource exchange, culture and other programs.

On this occasion, Secretary Culture Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari said that cooperation between organisations gives an opportunity to learn from each other's experiences.

He said that youth would be facilitated in researching the archaeological sites of Sindh.

The secretary suggested that there were many opportunities in the tourism sector in Sindh and Greenwich University graduates can join us in branding and marketing for the promotion of tourism in Sindh.

He further said that Sindh Culture Department was conducting hotel management, chef and other courses and students of Greenwich University can also benefit from the technical courses.

Dr. A.Q Mughal at the occasion stressed the need for the exploration of culture and tourism opportunities in Sindh by students.

Director General Antiquities Sindh Manzoor Qanasro, Director General Libraries Sindh Ijaz Shaikh, Managing Director Sindh Tourism Development Corporation Fayyaz Shah, Director PITHM Hidayatullah Rajar, a delegation of Greenwich University and officers of the department present in the signing ceremony.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Exchange Education Hotel From

Recent Stories

Current circumstances warrant deep Pak-Afghan coop ..

Current circumstances warrant deep Pak-Afghan cooperation against terrorism, ext ..

1 minute ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notif ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) de-notifies PTI chief from NA seat

1 minute ago
 UN Welcomes Syria's Decision to Allow Aid Operatio ..

UN Welcomes Syria's Decision to Allow Aid Operations Until November 13 - Spokesm ..

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes 96 legislation in five ..

Balochistan Assembly passes 96 legislation in five year tenure

1 minute ago
 Tech Industry Groups Back TikTok's Challenge to US ..

Tech Industry Groups Back TikTok's Challenge to US State of Montana's Ban on App ..

1 minute ago
 Italy bank shares fall on govt's surprise windfall ..

Italy bank shares fall on govt's surprise windfall tax

3 minutes ago
Experts for reduction in prevailing energy tariffs ..

Experts for reduction in prevailing energy tariffs, less energy intensive export ..

9 minutes ago
 US Credit Card Balance Above $1 Trillion First Tim ..

US Credit Card Balance Above $1 Trillion First Time Ever - Federal Reserve

9 minutes ago
 PAC directs to ensure countrywide PSO stations ins ..

PAC directs to ensure countrywide PSO stations installation

1 hour ago
 White House May Request Over $10Bln in Extra Ukrai ..

White House May Request Over $10Bln in Extra Ukraine Funding, US Disaster Relief ..

1 hour ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) inks Lo ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) inks LoI with Henan Agricultural Univ ..

1 hour ago
 Planning Ministry gives 75 Development Leadership ..

Planning Ministry gives 75 Development Leadership Awards; launches BNIP

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan