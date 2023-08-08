Culture dept, Greenwich University ink MoU for cooperation in culture, tourism

Sindh Culture Department and Greenwich University, on Tuesday, joined hands to work together for promotion of tourism in the province besides fostering cooperation in education, research and culture

A memorandum of understanding was signed in the regard between the Sindh Culture Department and Greenwich University Karachi in a ceremony at the Pakistan Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management (PITHM).

Secretary of Culture and Tourism Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari and Research Professor of Greenwich University Karachi Dr. A.Q Mughal signed the MoU.

According to the memorandum, Sindh Department of Culture and the University of Greenwich will work together in education, research, resource exchange, culture and other programs.

On this occasion, Secretary Culture Sindh Abdul Aleem Lashari said that cooperation between organisations gives an opportunity to learn from each other's experiences.

He said that youth would be facilitated in researching the archaeological sites of Sindh.

The secretary suggested that there were many opportunities in the tourism sector in Sindh and Greenwich University graduates can join us in branding and marketing for the promotion of tourism in Sindh.

He further said that Sindh Culture Department was conducting hotel management, chef and other courses and students of Greenwich University can also benefit from the technical courses.

Dr. A.Q Mughal at the occasion stressed the need for the exploration of culture and tourism opportunities in Sindh by students.

Director General Antiquities Sindh Manzoor Qanasro, Director General Libraries Sindh Ijaz Shaikh, Managing Director Sindh Tourism Development Corporation Fayyaz Shah, Director PITHM Hidayatullah Rajar, a delegation of Greenwich University and officers of the department present in the signing ceremony.