Culture dept, PTI Sports & Culture Wing to work together for vibrant Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Tuesday said that Culture department and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sports and Culture Wing would work together for a cultural and vibrant Punjab.

He expressed these views in a meeting with officials of PTI Sports and Culture Wing here at Alhamra.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Culture department and PTI sports and culture wing to promote and highlight cultural activities in the province.

The minister said the Culture department would launch a Calendar of cultural programs for the whole year and cultural festivals would be organized at the divisional level.

PTI Culture Wing President Shah Zaman and others were present in the meeting.