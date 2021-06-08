UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Culture Dept, PTI Sports & Culture Wing To Work Together For Vibrant Punjab

Sumaira FH 17 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 11:49 PM

Culture dept, PTI Sports & Culture Wing to work together for vibrant Punjab

Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Tuesday said that Culture department and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sports and Culture Wing would work together for a cultural and vibrant Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Culture Khayal Ahmed Kastro on Tuesday said that Culture department and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sports and Culture Wing would work together for a cultural and vibrant Punjab.

He expressed these views in a meeting with officials of PTI Sports and Culture Wing here at Alhamra.

A memorandum of understanding was also signed between the Culture department and PTI sports and culture wing to promote and highlight cultural activities in the province.

The minister said the Culture department would launch a Calendar of cultural programs for the whole year and cultural festivals would be organized at the divisional level.

PTI Culture Wing President Shah Zaman and others were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Sports Punjab

Recent Stories

PTI Government took initiatives to upgrade Railway ..

10 minutes ago

PML-N responsible for irregularities in PIA, PSM, ..

14 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui's app ..

14 minutes ago

Congress Should Authorize IRS to Collect Informati ..

14 minutes ago

US Says Iran's Blocking of IAEA Monitoring Will Co ..

14 minutes ago

Guterres Takes Note of UN Court Decision to Affirm ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.