Culture Diversity Night At Lok Virsa Attracts Huge Audience

Wed 11th November 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :The 'Culture Diversity Night' attracted a big crowd featuring culture of all provinces in ongoing Lok Mela at Lok Virsa Open air theatre on Wednesday.       Famous artists from different provinces including, Zafar Lohar, Bashir Lohar, Sain Muhammad Iqbal, Shaukat Ali, Khair-ul-Amin, Ayaz Khan, Tariq, Zainullah and many others enthralled the audience at the theatre.  Special pavilion from all provinces showed the beautiful culture of their provinces through, music, food cuisines, embroidery and dresses. Folk artists, folk musicians, craftspeople, and dance groups presented their outstanding performances throughout the day.         The organizers from all provinces have allocated separate pavilion including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir for showcasing their indigenous folk culture in a creative and interactive manner.

The on-going Folk Festival 'Lok Mela' continued today in Lok Virsa in which provinces across Pakistan highlighted the beauty of their culture through shows of arts and crafts in provincial pavilions.

The festival provides an opportunity to the diplomatic community and residents of the twin cities to have cultural entertainment and to buy handcrafts at reasonable prices.                                        The festival will culminate with a colorful award ceremony scheduled to take place on November 15 in which cash awards will be distributed among the most talented and deserving artisans on the recommendations of a national jury constituted for the purpose in full view of the national media.

A visitor Aslam Javed said, "Lok Virsa deserves commendation for promoting the rich heritage of country in such a beautiful way. Lok Virsa's effort in projecting the true culture of Punjab is praiseworthy", he stated.                              "One can see the glimpses from every corner of Pakistan created in the lush green surroundings of the Shakarparian hills, contributing significantly to enhance the stature, beauty and landscape of the Federal capital, "he said.

