Culture Identity Of Any Nation, Guarantee Of Its Survival: Adviser Sardar Baba
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Adviser to Chief Minister for Labour and Manpower, Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Khan Umrani on Monday said that culture is the identity of any nation and the guarantee of its survival.
He stated that Pashtun culture is the custodian of peace, love, and brotherhood, and is part of a centuries-old history.
He expressed these views in his special message on the occasion of Pashtun Culture Day.
Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani said that Pashtun culture is unique in its own right, founded on values such as bravery, hospitality, sacrifice, and mutual love.
This culture is not only the identity of the Pashtun people but also nurtures love and fraternity with other nations of the region, he said.
He further said that in Balochistan, the Pashtun and Baloch nations are bound together like a single thread. The cultures of both nations are bright symbols of peace, friendship, and brotherhood, which grant unity and solidarity to this region.
He urged the younger generation to protect their cultural values and align them with the needs of the times, so that the coming generations can take pride in their identity.
Sardar Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani also extended heartfelt congratulations to the Pashtun nation on the occasion of Pashtun Culture Day, and prayed for their development and prosperity.
