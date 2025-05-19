Culture minister Aurangzeb Khan pays visit to NAPA

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 09:20 PM

The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, paid a visit to the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA and met with the NAPA management on Monday.

He was accompanied by the Federal Culture Secretary Asad Rehman Gilani

The minister was briefed about the achievements, plans, and needs of NAPA by the COO NAPA, Sameeta Ahmed, HOD of Music Hamza Jafri, HOD Theater Arts Afreen Seher, and the coordinator for the Music Program, Arsalan Pareyal.

The minister expressed his desire for NAPA to become a degree awarding institution and said he would help to redress any impediment in that direction.

Aurangzeb Khichi, said the ministry would provide stipend for 20 graduates of the Academy. He lauded the efforts that NAPA has made in promotion of performing arts education.

The federal secretary, speaking on the occasion, said that the ministry will support NAPA in many of its initiatives that were presented to him, and said public-private partnerships were also one way of addressing funding requirements.

When the COO pointed out the dire problems of artists, the secretary said that there was an Artistes Welfare Fund, to which artists could apply.

