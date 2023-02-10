Culture minister condoles death of Amjad Islam Amjad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister of Information and Culture Amir Mir has expressed his condolences on the death of well-known literary figure Amjad islam Amjad.

In his condolence message, he said that Amjad Islam Amjad was one of the history making literary figures.

"I pay full tribute to Amjad for his scholarly and literary services" he said.

Amir Mir said that the Presidential Award winner Amjad Islam Amjad had a unique position not only in Pakistan but also in the world. May Allah raise his ranks and give patience to the bereaved.