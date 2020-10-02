Culture Minister expresses grief over death of famous senior actor Latif Muno

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Secretary Akbar Leghari expressed their deep grief over the death of famous senior actor Latif Muno here on Friday.

The Minister in his condolence message said that Latif Muno was a great actor in the world of showbiz and they were used to watch with much interest his dramas on ptv in childhood.

Secretary Akbar Legari said that Latif Muno was a versatile actor and he taught acting to many junior artistes.

Syed Sardar Ali Shah and Akbar Leghari also expressed their sympathies with the bereaved family and late Latif Muno's fans over actor's demise.