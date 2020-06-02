UrduPoint.com
Culture Minister Expresses Grief Over Death Of Renowned Writer Asif Farkhi

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 12:20 AM

Culture minister expresses grief over death of renowned writer Asif Farkhi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, has expressed his grief and sorrow over the demise of famous writer and intellectual Asif Farkhi.

In a condolence message here on Monday, he said, 'Saddened to hear sudden death of Asif Farkhi.

'He said that the deceased had a prominent name in urdu literature.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss.

