Culture Minister Highlights Building Bonds Among Nations At Hong Kong Forum

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2025 | 12:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) A Pakistani delegation led by the Federal Minister of Culture & National Heritage Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, attended the Asian Cultural Cooperation Forum+ 2025 in Hong Kong, where he emphasized the importance of cultural diplomacy in strengthening ties between nations.

At an event held on April 22-23, Aurangzeb Khichi said the bonds forged through cultural exchanges were powerful catalysts for fostering goodwill and understanding among nations, says a statement issued by Press Information Department.

The minister highlighted the significance of cultural exchanges in building bridges of understanding and cooperation, in the context of the event’s theme “Connect, Create, Engage: Bridging Cultures for All." Furthermore, the Minister underscored Pakistan's commitment to promoting arts and culture on the global stage.

The Forum, themed "Connect, Create, Engage: Bridging Cultures for All," provided a platform for cultural exchange and collaboration among Asian nations.

Pakistan's delegation, representing the country's rich and diverse cultural heritage, engaged in discussions, workshops, and networking sessions aimed at fostering greater cultural understanding and cooperation across the region.

The Pakistani delegation's participation in the Asian Cultural Cooperation Forum+ 2025 reaffirms Pakistan's dedication to enhancing cultural diplomacy and fostering meaningful dialogue with Asian counterparts. Through such engagements, Pakistan continues to showcase its vibrant cultural heritage and strengthen cultural ties with nations around the world.

The delegation included Minister of State, Huzaifa Rehman, and Director-General of the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Ayoub Jamali.

