Culture Minister Holds Open Kachehri To Resolve People's Problems

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:01 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah Saturday directed the officers concerned to resolve issues of the public so that provision of relief could be ensured.

Addressing an open kachehri at Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto Public library in Matiari, Syed Sardar Ali Shah said a report about non functional R.O plants in the district had been presented in Sindh Assembly and funds for the purpose would soon be released to functionalize these plants as early as possible.

A large number of complaints regarding closed schools, inefficiency of local government department, non provision of clean drinking water, deteriorated drainage system, absence of doctors in government hospitals, slow pace of construction work of district headquarter hospital and the construction of Sufi University at Bhit Shah were presented before the Minister during open kachehri. Shah, on the occasion, directed the senior superintendent of Police to take action for improving law and order situation in the district while strict action should be initiated against drug pushers to stop sale of health hazardous gutka and mainpuri.

About the closed schools in the district, the minister directed the District education Officer to ensure presence of teachers in all schools and revive teachers placement plan he had adopted during his tenure as Education Minister. Sardar Shah directed the District Health Officer to ensure presence of doctors in government hospitals so that people could be provided medical and health facilities as promised by Pakistan People's Party government. He said as per the special directives of the Chairman Pakistan People's party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, all ministers were holding open kachehries in different district headquarters to resolve issues faced by general public. He said he would present detailed report to the PPP chairman and the Chief Minister Sindh.

