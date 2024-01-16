Open Menu

Culture Minister Inaugurates "Art Fest Karachi 2024"

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2024 | 10:41 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) In a thought-provoking inauguration ceremony, Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs Sindh Dr Syed Junaid Ali Shah highlighted the pressing issue of climate change as a paramount challenge for Pakistan's future.

He emphasized the need for the artistic community to raise awareness about environmental changes through their work.

The occasion marked the opening of the "Art Fest Karachi 2024," held at Sambhara Gallery, where attendees included French Consul General Alexis Chahtahtisky, Khalil Ibrahim Besharan, Coordinator of Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), Director General of Culture Sindh Munawar Mahesar, various artists, and students.

Featuring 43 artists, including 10 emerging talents, the art exhibition aims to address the impacts of environmental change.

Dr. Junaid Ali Shah praised the ability of individuals associated with the arts to convey powerful messages about environmental change through their work.

Acknowledging climate change as a critical issue for Pakistan's future, Dr. Junaid Ali Shah stated that just as the world discusses environmental impacts globally, there was a need to raise awareness in Pakistan. The visual interpretation of climate change through art provides a particularly sensitive perspective, he added.

Curated by renowned visual artist Muhammad Zeeshan, the exhibition will run for a week, featuring various sessions on art and climate change. the minister expressed that each painting aims to deliver a thoughtful message, and the exhibition is the fourth edition of the Public Sector Gallery's "Art Fest Karachi."

The minister demonstrated his commitment to the cause by planting a tree at Sambhara Art Gallery before the inauguration, symbolizing the importance of environmental conservation.

The "Art Fest Karachi 2024" exhibition will continue for five days, showcasing the diverse talent of artists and addressing the profound implications of environmental change.

