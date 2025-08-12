Culture Minister inaugurates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq celebrations at Lok Virsa

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi inaugurated a series of events at Lok Virsa to mark Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi inaugurated a series of events at Lok Virsa to mark Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq celebrations on Tuesday.

The festivities, being held on August 12-14, brought together Pakistan’s diverse cultural expressions under one roof.

Among the main highlights, there was Artisans at Work exhibition showcasing master craftsmen from all provinces, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir; singing competitions; a painting exhibition paying tribute to the martyrs of Marka-e-Haq; a craft bazaar; and live musical and dance performances.

A pictorial display honouring the Shuhada has also been set up at the Pakistan Monument Museum.

Parliamentary Secretary, Farha Naz Akbar and Federal Secretary National Heritage and Culture, Asad Rehman Gilani were also present on the occasion.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Federal Minister said the celebrations were not only a reminder of Pakistan’s historic struggle but also a tribute to the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the country’s sovereignty and dignity.

“Our cultural heritage is the soul of our national identity, and by showcasing the traditions, crafts, and performing arts of all provinces and regions, we strengthen unity, patriotism, and mutual respect among our people. Lok Virsa’s initiatives play a vital role in preserving and promoting this rich heritage for future generations,” he said.

The Minister added that the ministry was taking several initiatives to promote Pakistan’s cultural heritage at both national and international levels.

He announced that a new National Culture Policy would soon be introduced in consultation with provincial stakeholders, focusing on the welfare of the artist community, preservation of traditional crafts, promotion of indigenous art forms, and strengthening cultural diplomacy.

The atmosphere at Lok Virsa turned into a kaleidoscope of colours, sounds, and rhythms as families, students, and culture lovers moved between the various attractions.

The pulsating beats of the brass band set a lively tone, while traditional folk dances from Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir brought regional vibrancy to the stage.

Musical performances under the Sur Sangeet Ke Raahi segment blended soulful melodies with patriotic anthems, evoking both nostalgia and pride.

The Marka-e-Haq Azadi Concert resonated deeply with the audience, many of whom could be seen waving flags and singing along.

At the folk lore theatre, audiences were enthralled by the humour, wit, and storytelling traditions passed down through generations.

The craft bazaar buzzed with activity as visitors browsed stalls offering handwoven textiles, pottery, embroidery, and other traditional crafts, directly engaging with the artisans.

The painting exhibition drew quiet reflection, with its vivid portrayals of sacrifice and resilience in honour of the Shuhada.

The visitors praised the arrangements and the diversity of the programme. “It feels like the whole of Pakistan has come together here — the colours, the music, the crafts, everything is beautiful,” said Asma Khan, a visitor from Rawalpindi. Bilal Ahmed, a university student, added, “Events like this remind us of our roots and make us proud of our identity.”

The celebrations will continue on August 14, with more performances, exhibitions, and special Independence Day programmes.