Culture minister pays tributes to legendary comedian Ismail Tara on anniversary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah on Sunday paid rich tributes to the legendary comedian late Ismail Tara on his third death anniversary.

He said, 'Ismail Tara rose to fame through his style and lively acting.

Shah said the deceased Ismail Tara always spread laughs and shared happiness and he would always be there with his great character and name. 'I express my solidarity with the fans and family on Ismail Tara's death anniversary,' he added.