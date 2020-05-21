UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Culture Minister, Secretary Grieve Over Death Of Actor Sagheer Ilhai

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 01:21 AM

Culture Minister, Secretary grieve over death of actor Sagheer Ilhai

Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and Secretary of Culture, Ghulam Akbar Leghari, have expressed their grief and sorrow over the death of famous actor of Sindh Sagheer Ilhai here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and Secretary of Culture, Ghulam Akbar Leghari, have expressed their grief and sorrow over the death of famous actor of Sindh Sagheer Ilhai here on Wednesday.

In a condolence message issued here, they said that their hearts went out to the family members and fans of the actor.

They were of the view that the actor Sagheer Ilhai was a good person and in the fieldof acting the deceased was a versatile actor.

Related Topics

Sindh Family

Recent Stories

COVID-19 recoveries rise to 11809; 941 new cases i ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,691 new COVID-19 cases, 10 ..

41 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler to support six siblings whose parents ..

41 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of new Ambassa ..

2 hours ago

UAE, Iranian health ministers review COVID-19 coun ..

2 hours ago

UAE public urged to join COVID-19 contact tracing ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.