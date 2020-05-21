Culture Minister, Secretary grieve over death of actor Sagheer Ilhai

Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and Secretary of Culture, Ghulam Akbar Leghari, have expressed their grief and sorrow over the death of famous actor of Sindh Sagheer Ilhai here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Culture, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, and Secretary of Culture, Ghulam Akbar Leghari, have expressed their grief and sorrow over the death of famous actor of Sindh Sagheer Ilhai here on Wednesday.

In a condolence message issued here, they said that their hearts went out to the family members and fans of the actor.

They were of the view that the actor Sagheer Ilhai was a good person and in the fieldof acting the deceased was a versatile actor.