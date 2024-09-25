Culture of depriving women from property should end: CJP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday ordered to immediately transfer the inherited property to a widow in a case of property dispute.

During the hearing of the case of transfer of inherited property in the Supreme Court, the court ordered the widow Shamim Akhtar to transfer the inherited property immediately.

The SC also imposed a fine worth Rs500,000 on the opposing parties for perjury and bogus litigation, which has to be paid within three months.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa said that if the fine is not paid, the revenue department will recover the amount from the property of the respondents.

He said that the simple case of inheritance has been made complicated, the culture of depriving women of inheritance should come to an end.

He said that action should be taken against the parties for giving bogus and fake testimonies. The CJP noted that the trial has been going on for 26 years.

The CJP said that he wants the parties not to commit any more sin by depriving the widow from her right. Whoever wants suppress the property, he said.

The CJP said that lawyers should also not take such false cases.

It should be noted that Shamim Akhtar's husband Mehrban died in 1998. Mehrban's second wife Aksar Jan's nephews claimed that the property had been gifted.