Culture of Hospitality in South Punjab: A shield for flood-hit families, livestock

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) South Punjab is not only known for its fertile lands and hardworking farmers

but also for a culture of hospitality that runs deep through its history. Here,

hospitality is not just about sharing meals; it is about standing by relatives

and friends in their hardest times. This tradition became even more evident

during the recent floods, when thousands of families were forced to leave

their homes.

Instead of moving into hotels or government shelters, a large number of affected

families turned to their relatives’ homes. This cultural response is unique in

its own way. While in many parts of the world, people spend days or months

in temporary camps, the people of South Punjab prefer to stay with their

extended families or fiends, keeping their social bonds strong even in adversity.

The main reason behind this choice lies in the local lifestyle. Most families in

the region raise cattle such as cows, buffaloes, goats, and sheep. During floods,

it is not just people who need shelter but also their livestock which is the very

source of their livelihood. Managing these animals in camps is too difficult.

Relatives, however, open their courtyards and sheds, ensuring that both the

families and their animals remain safe. This makes survival and recovery

much easier.

Practical examples of this tradition were seen during the crisis. Master Ghulam

Yaseen host relatives in his home, while others like Jaam Kashif and Mushtaq

Ghauri transported their animals to the residences of friends and relatives for

protection.

Their actions reflect how people in South Punjab take collective

responsibility in times of hardship.

This hospitality extends far beyond food and shelter. It provides emotional

support as well. One farmer expressed it simply: “When you are not alone

in your struggle and relatives stand with you, half of the burden feels lighter.”

Authorities have also recognized the importance of safeguarding livestock.

Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar, Deputy Director Livestock, stated that they had set up

special sites in relief camps to accommodate animals, ensuring that the

livelihood of affected families would not be entirely disrupted.

This practice not only reduces the impact of natural disasters but also strengthens

kinship and community ties. In a modern world where individualism is on the rise,

South Punjab’s collective lifestyle serves as a rare example of resilience and unity,

said Naeem Iqbal Naeem, a social activist.

While the government and relief agencies play their role, the shelter offered

by relatives remains the most effective and comforting support for flood victims.

This culture of hospitality is not just a social tradition but it is the real strength

of South Punjab, turning moments of despair into hope and endurance.