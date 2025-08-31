Culture Of Hospitality In South Punjab: A Shield For Flood-hit Families, Livestock
Muhammad Irfan Published August 31, 2025 | 01:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) South Punjab is not only known for its fertile lands and hardworking farmers
but also for a culture of hospitality that runs deep through its history. Here,
hospitality is not just about sharing meals; it is about standing by relatives
and friends in their hardest times. This tradition became even more evident
during the recent floods, when thousands of families were forced to leave
their homes.
Instead of moving into hotels or government shelters, a large number of affected
families turned to their relatives’ homes. This cultural response is unique in
its own way. While in many parts of the world, people spend days or months
in temporary camps, the people of South Punjab prefer to stay with their
extended families or fiends, keeping their social bonds strong even in adversity.
The main reason behind this choice lies in the local lifestyle. Most families in
the region raise cattle such as cows, buffaloes, goats, and sheep. During floods,
it is not just people who need shelter but also their livestock which is the very
source of their livelihood. Managing these animals in camps is too difficult.
Relatives, however, open their courtyards and sheds, ensuring that both the
families and their animals remain safe. This makes survival and recovery
much easier.
Practical examples of this tradition were seen during the crisis. Master Ghulam
Yaseen host relatives in his home, while others like Jaam Kashif and Mushtaq
Ghauri transported their animals to the residences of friends and relatives for
protection.
Their actions reflect how people in South Punjab take collective
responsibility in times of hardship.
This hospitality extends far beyond food and shelter. It provides emotional
support as well. One farmer expressed it simply: “When you are not alone
in your struggle and relatives stand with you, half of the burden feels lighter.”
Authorities have also recognized the importance of safeguarding livestock.
Dr. Jamshaid Akhtar, Deputy Director Livestock, stated that they had set up
special sites in relief camps to accommodate animals, ensuring that the
livelihood of affected families would not be entirely disrupted.
This practice not only reduces the impact of natural disasters but also strengthens
kinship and community ties. In a modern world where individualism is on the rise,
South Punjab’s collective lifestyle serves as a rare example of resilience and unity,
said Naeem Iqbal Naeem, a social activist.
While the government and relief agencies play their role, the shelter offered
by relatives remains the most effective and comforting support for flood victims.
This culture of hospitality is not just a social tradition but it is the real strength
of South Punjab, turning moments of despair into hope and endurance.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister appeals for comprehensive flood strategy to protect farmland & livelihoods2 minutes ago
-
Culture of Hospitality in South Punjab: A shield for flood-hit families, livestock2 minutes ago
-
Abandoning family kitchen shatters health, heritage and bonds2 minutes ago
-
Capital Police seize illegal 9mm pistol; accused held12 minutes ago
-
Golra police arrest three accused, Kalashnikov and pistols seized12 minutes ago
-
WhatsApp’s AI-powered writing help set to redefine digital conversations12 minutes ago
-
PosterMyWall rolls out unified calendar for social posts, emails to support small businesses12 minutes ago
-
President Zardari underlines SCO’s key role in economic connectivity, addressing common challenges22 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations begin with great enthusiasm across Pakistan22 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays glowing tributes to Syed Ali Geelani on his martyrdom anniversary22 minutes ago
-
In flood-hit AJK, pangolin rescue sparks hope for wildlife22 minutes ago
-
Capital’s nine police stations set to get modern makeovers with Rs 873m bids32 minutes ago