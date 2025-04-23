Culture Of Humanity, Brotherhood Can Help Overcome Problems: Prof Wali Mutazammil
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 08:11 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Prof. Wali Mutazammil, President Behavioral and Mental Wellness Coaching Inc. (BMWC), stressed upon the need to spread the culture of humanity, brotherhoods and helping others that will overcome problems and adorn this earth with the spring of joy and happiness.
He expressed these views while addressing the faculty members of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) during a meeting at its main library.
Speaking on the occasion, he informed about the psychological principles and best lifestyle regarding attitudes and mindset.
He said that people's optimistic thinking and a tendency to move forward in society lead to progress.
"We will have to make joint efforts to eliminate intolerance and other negative trends," he added.
He focused on personal wellness, spreading positivity and creating optimistic personalities.
UAF Registrar Umar Saeed Qadri, Director ORIC Dr. Imran Arshad, Director External Linkage Dr. Kashif Saleemi, Dr. Rana Muhammad Naeem Khan Toor of PMAS University of Agriculture Multan, Psychologist of the University of Jhang and Speech Therapist Hira Tariq of the Special education Center also spoke.
