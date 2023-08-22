Open Menu

Culture Of Laboratory, Library Is Being Revived In All Schools Of KP: Mohtasim Billah Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary, Elementary and Secondary Education Mohtasim Billah Shah on Tuesday said that under the new policy, the culture of laboratory and library is being revived in each and every school throughout the province including the merged districts whereas the computer lab is being converted into IT lab.

He said that our schools are the nurseries of future architects and experts in all fields of life from where great players, bureaucrats, politicians, scientists, doctors and engineers emerged.

He was speaking on the performance of his department at Pakhtunkhwa Radio's Pashto program Pakhtunkhwa Online. Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi was also present on the occasion.

Syed Mutasim Billah Shah said that special attention is being paid to the quality of education of boys and girls.

He said provincial government is trying hard to encourage children in this regard especially in the merged districts.

On a question of the host Dr. Abasin Yousafzai, he said that in the future transfers and postings of school teachers will not be on political grounds.

Instead, he said, a comprehensive policy has been made in this respect to ensure supremacy of the merit in education system.

To a caller's question regarding lack of space in classrooms and the additional number of children in various schools of the province, the education secretary said that this problem is being solved in the form of starting a second shift and construction of additional rooms wherein emergency measures are being taken, to achieve the target, he concluded.

