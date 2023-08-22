Open Menu

Culture Of Laboratory, Library Revived Under New Policy: Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2023 | 10:17 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Secretary of Elementary and Higher Secondary Education, Syed Mutasim Billah Shah has said that under the new policy, the culture of laboratory and library is being revived in each and every school across the province including merged districts

He expressed these views while highlighting the performance of his department at Pakhtunkhwa Radio Pashto program Pakhtunkhwa Online. Station Director Ghulam Hussain Ghazi was also present on the occasion.

He said that our schools are the nurseries that have produced great players, bureaucrats, politicians, scientists, doctors and engineers emerged.

Syed Mutasim Billah Shah said that special attention is being paid to the quality of education and the provincial government is trying hard to encourage children, especially in merged districts.

To a question, he said that transfers and postings of school teachers would not be made on political grounds. Instead, he said, a comprehensive policy has been devised to ensure the supremacy of merit in the education system.

He said that problems of lack of space in classrooms and an additional number of children in various schools of the province have been solved by introducing a second shift and construction of additional rooms.

