Culture of looting national wealth buried: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was working sincerely to ensure development and prosperity in the country as in past national resources were misused ruthlessly.

In a statement issued here, he said politics of plunderers was over and added that incumbent government had buried the culture of looting national wealth.

Despite elements creating unrest, the journey of progress and prosperity was ongoing in the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that people had rejected the negative politics of opposition forever.