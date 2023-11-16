Culture plays crucial role in promoting tolerance: Jamal Shah

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2023 | 06:56 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah on Thursday stressed that culture played a vital role in fostering tolerance within the society by influencing values, attitudes and behaviors.

In a message on the occasion of International Day of Tolerance, the minister said that the purpose of celebrating this day was to highlight the importance of societal norms based on the principles of harmony, tolerance and brotherhood and we should also make a commitment to play our active role in this regard.  

Jamal Shah highlighted various avenues through which culture promotes tolerance, such as government policies endorsing and safeguarding cultural diversity. He emphasized that fostering respect for individuals irrespective of their cultural background within cultural norms also played a crucial role in building a tolerant society.

The minister emphasized that individuals' attitudes and behaviors, crucial for coexisting with people from diverse backgrounds were influenced by the socialization within their culture.

Jamal Shah said that cultural institutions, community centers and grassroots organizations played a vital role in promoting tolerance by fostering connections and understanding among people from different backgrounds. 

He said that the all the segments of society should play their role in promoting tolerance in the country as well as in the world, adding that his Ministry was committed to promoting peace and harmony through art and culture. 

The International Day for Tolerance is celebrated each year on November 16 to promote respect, acceptance and appreciation of the rich diversity of world’s cultures, forms of expression and ways of being human.

