Culture Secretary Visits NAPA, Holds Meeting With Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 11:46 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Secretary, Federal Ministry for National Heritage and Culture, Asad Rehman Gilani, has assured that the Federal Government will support the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA in its new phase of development.

According to press release issued by a NAPA spokesperson, on a visit to the Academy to meet with the Members of its board of Directors on Monday, the Federal Secretary appreciated the efforts of NAPA in promoting education and training of the performing arts in Pakistan.

He was presented with an introduction to NAPA including its strategic plan for the next five years. The Federal Secretary acknowledged the fact that the plan, if implemented as intended, would be very beneficial for society at large.

The presentation, made by the NAPA Chief Financial Officer Wasif Khusro Ahmed and Head of Music and Acting Head of Theater Arts Hamza Jafri, included a list of NAPA’s key achievements comprising its publications and digital presence.

While on this occasion, NAPA Chairman, Syed Jawaid Iqbal, pointed out that NAPA was planning launch of NAPA Excellence Awards for performing arts.

The Federal Secretary also visited the Zia Mohyeddin Theater and NAPA’s Basement Theater, and observed that NAPA faced a severe shortage of space to accommodate performing arts classes.

The meeting was also attended by the Sindh Government’s Special Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Tourism, Antiquities, and Archives, Imran Aziz Siddiqui. NAPA Board members who attended the meeting included Chairman Syed Jawaid Iqbal, Tariq Kirmani, MNA Mehtab Akbar Rashidi, Senator (retd) Javed Jabbar, Anwar Rammal, Fawzia Naqvi, Ali Habib, and Shah Rukh Hasan, while Zafar Masud joined the meeting online from Lahore.

