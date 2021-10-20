Culture secy visits SLA, expresses satisfaction on performance

Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Secretary Abdul Rahim Soomro Wednesday visited Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) and held meeting with chairman Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi and secretary Prof Shabnam Gul

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Secretary Abdul Rahim Soomro Wednesday visited Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) and held meeting with chairman Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi and secretary Prof Shabnam Gul.

Speaking on the occasion, Soomro said the SLA was working in the right direction and the government would provide every possible assistance to make it a state-of-the-art institute.

Expressing his satisfaction over the work of SLA for the development and preservation of Sindh language, he said he was glad to know that the authority was working to establish a language laboratory, Indus Script Museum and online library which would go a long way in the development of the organization.

SLA Chairman Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi briefed the culture secretary about ongoing projects of the authority in detail.

He informed that the SLA had digitalized several books including Encyclopedia Sindhiana and those books were available online. As many as 137 books had already been published by the SLA while 10 more books were under publishing process, Dr Manjhi said.

The culture secretary also visited different sections of the SLA and praised the performance of the authority.

The Sindh Museum Director Sher Muhammad Mahar and others were also present on the occasion.