UrduPoint.com

Culture Secy Visits SLA, Expresses Satisfaction On Performance

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 11:48 PM

Culture secy visits SLA, expresses satisfaction on performance

Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Secretary Abdul Rahim Soomro Wednesday visited Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) and held meeting with chairman Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi and secretary Prof Shabnam Gul

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Secretary Abdul Rahim Soomro Wednesday visited Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) and held meeting with chairman Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi and secretary Prof Shabnam Gul.

Speaking on the occasion, Soomro said the SLA was working in the right direction and the government would provide every possible assistance to make it a state-of-the-art institute.

Expressing his satisfaction over the work of SLA for the development and preservation of Sindh language, he said he was glad to know that the authority was working to establish a language laboratory, Indus Script Museum and online library which would go a long way in the development of the organization.

SLA Chairman Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi briefed the culture secretary about ongoing projects of the authority in detail.

He informed that the SLA had digitalized several books including Encyclopedia Sindhiana and those books were available online. As many as 137 books had already been published by the SLA while 10 more books were under publishing process, Dr Manjhi said.

The culture secretary also visited different sections of the SLA and praised the performance of the authority.

The Sindh Museum Director Sher Muhammad Mahar and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Muhammad Ali Shabnam Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews ..

Sharjah Ports and Border Points Committee reviews infrastructure development, te ..

5 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLO ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed tours 41st edition of GITEX GLOBAL x Ai Everything

5 minutes ago
 Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here ..

Shortlisted artists for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2021 and The Richard Mille Art ..

20 minutes ago
 Children in Central Sahel Conflict Zones Face Risk ..

Children in Central Sahel Conflict Zones Face Risk of Recruitment by Armed Group ..

2 minutes ago
 US House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Human Ri ..

US House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Make Human Rights 'Integral Part' of Arms S ..

2 minutes ago
 UK Health Minister Warns COVID-19 Cases Could Rise ..

UK Health Minister Warns COVID-19 Cases Could Rise to 100,000 a Day

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.