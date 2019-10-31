"Cup Of Tea" Takes 74 Lives In Tezgham Express

(@fidahassanain)

Critically injured eye-witness says that a man was making a cup of tea when cylinder exploded.

RAWHIM YAR KHAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 31st, 2019) A critically injured eye-witness of Tezgham Express has said that cylinder blast was the root cause of fire in three bogies of the train which left 74 people dead and 42 others severely injured in Liaqatpur.

According to video that went viral on social media, a critically injured eye-witness said that cylinder blast caused the huge tragedy as a man made tea on gas cylinder, cooked something and went again to cylinder to make tea but it exploded.

"I saw him cooking and making tea but it exploded when he went again to make tea," said the man who was in hospital.

Owing to heavy fire inside the bogies of Tezgham in Liaqatpur, the people inside the train were helpless to do anything to save thier lives.

A video of few moments ago of train break near Liaqatpur Tehsil went viral on social media, showing that flames were coming out of the bogies due to heavy fire inside the train. The people who saw the training burning rushed to the scene but were helpless to do anything.

"We heard the screams of people burning inside the bogies of Tezgham and it seemed as if the train was locked from the inside," said an eye witness, adding that "the people were helpless,".

The death toll of Tezgham Express fire reached 70 beside dozens of others who got injured in Liaqat pur Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district. Rahim Yar Khan DPO also confirmed that the death toll may go up as around 200 people were travelling inside the three bogies of Tezgham.

According to Railways'Minister Sheikh Rasheed, the fire eruppted in boggies of the train because of cylinder blast. He said some of the passengers used a cylinder to prepare their breakfast in the morning after which explosion took place that engulfted the three bogies.

At least 74 people died and 36 others injured due to fire in Tezgham Express while hundreds of others jumped off the train to save thier lives.

Deputy Commissioner Jamil Ahmad said that these members of Tablighi Jamaat who were travelling in the three bogies. Accrding to local police, children and women were also amongst the injured who were shifted to nearby DHQ Hospital in Liaqatpur Tehsil.

The eye-witness said that it might be because of short-circult in the train. Two bogies of the total three were of economy class while one was of business class.

Rahim Yar Khan DPO confirmed the deaths in the incident fearin that the death toll may go high as hundreds of passengers were travelling in the three bogies.

Soon after the incident, Rescue Service 1122 reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The rescue workers are still continuing thier operation to control the fire and cool it. The contingents of Pakistan Army including doctors and paramedics also reached at the spot to provide emergency medical care to the victims and to assist others teams in rescue operation. Around 10 to 12 persons are in critical condition and therefore the dealth toll may go up further, the hospital sources added.