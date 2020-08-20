Curb on terrorism, extremism to ensure sustainable development: Speaker NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Thursday stressed upon the international community to take note of the atrocities of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiris.

He said that it was worst form of state sponsored oppression against innocent civilians.

The speaker was addressing 5th conference of the Speakers and Presiding Officers of the IPU Member Parliaments through Video link being held in Vienna, Austria.

He said that Indian illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir seven decades ago had resulted in blatant violation of fundamental rights including their right to self-determination, which had been promised to them by the international community through various United Nations Security Council's resolutions.

He said that just resolution of Kashmir dispute and other such issues was fundamental to countering extremism around the globe.

Referring to the bane of terrorism to which Pakistan had been subjected to during last two decades, the speaker said that Pakistan had remained a victim of terrorism and had suffered most.

He said that as a consequence of terrorism, Pakistan bore loss of over 70,000 lives while economy lost almost 125 billion US Dollars.

He said that in war against terror, the erstwhile tribal areas were devastated and millions of people were internally displaced from their homes.

He stressed for joint efforts for countering extremism and terrorism to reach our shared destiny.

The speaker said that India's involvement in terrorism against his country became apparent to the world when an Indian spy Commander Yadav was caught in 2016.

India was involved in organizing and funding number of terrorist attacks in provinces of Sindh and Balochistan, he added.

The speaker said, "We have been successful in curbing terrorist activities." The improved security situation had been duly acknowledged by international community at large, he added.

He expressed his apprehension about the supremacist and fascist ideology spawning saffron terrorism, which was being pursued by the Indian government. Such dangerous ideologies fueled extremism and posed serious threat to regional peace and stability, he added.

Concluding his address, the speaker strongly reiterated Pakistan's stand for peace as envisioned by our founding fathers.