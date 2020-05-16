UrduPoint.com
Curbing Corruption NAB's Goal: Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 08:09 PM

Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Saturday said the foremost goal of anti graft watchdog was to eradicate corruption and recover the looted money from the corrupt sans caring about their browbeating, duress and propaganda attempts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Saturday said the foremost goal of anti graft watchdog was to eradicate corruption and recover the looted money from the corrupt sans caring about their browbeating, duress and propaganda attempts.

In a statement, the chairman said the main aim of setting such goal was to purge the beloved country from corruption and malpractices.

The NAB officers were performing their national duties with utmost dedication and will continue to do so in future also.

He said the bureau was strictly adhering to its zero tolerance policy against corruption.

All available resources would be utilised to take the cases of the suspects, who plundered people in grab of housing society, Mudarba, Mushiraka to logical conclusion, he said, adding the suspects, who looted people by abusing their authority, made assets beyond their known sources of income or indulged in money laundering would not be spared.

These efforts against corruption would continue persistently so that the looted money could be recovered and deposited in the national exchequer.

He said NAB has no affiliation with any political party, group or individual but it has only allegiance with the state of Pakistan.

Due to such reasons the performance of NAB had been appreciated by reputed national and international institutions including Gillani and Gallup, which claims in a nationwide survey conducted that 59 percent Pakistanis had expressed confidence over the performance of NAB, he added.

