Curbing environmental pollution global issue: Commissioner

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Commissioner Multan division, Amir Khattak said that eradication of environmental pollution was a global issue this time and we have to control it in our country.

He expressed these views while inaugurating smog awareness and tree plantation drive by planting a sapling here Wednesday. The event was organized by Baseerat Welfare Organization.

The Commissioner termed smog awareness and tree plantation drive a good initiative and urged the citizens to come forward and play their role in this regard.

Chairman Baseerat Welfare Organization Engineer Shakhawat Ali Sial said that 50,000 trees would be planted next year to protect Multanites from environmental pollution.

He said that they were going to conduct awareness seminars regarding smog into schools, colleges and universities soon and would convince youth for tree plantation.

On this occasion, DG PHA Asif Rauf, Administrator Auqaf Ayaz Gilani and others were present.