Curbing terrorism top priority: Defense Minister Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Tuesday emphasized that curbing the rising wave of terrorism in the country remains the government's top priority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that in the apex committee today, coordination enhancement between the Federal and provincial governments was decided.

“District coordination committees have been established with clearly defined responsibilities, he added.

When asked about the possibility of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) negotiating with the establishment, the minister criticized the former chairman’s political approach.

The minister also stressed that the PTI must first take responsibility for the attacks on May 9 before seeking any dialogue.