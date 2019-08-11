Curfew, communication blackout continue on 7th day in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :The communication blackout continues on the 7th consecutive day, Sunday , as internet and telephone links are snapped and media is gagged since August 5.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Indian government had snapped television, telephone and internet links to prevent demonstrations against its decision of revoking Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

India had revoked Article 370 on Monday (August 5). Before that, the occupation authorities had clamped an unprecedented communications blackout on the territory and arrested many political leaders.

Meanwhile, the Indian authorities continue to clamp curfew and other restrictions across occupied Kashmir by converting it into a military garrison and a big concentration camp by deploying Indian troops and police personnel in every nook and corner of the territory.

With Internet services and telephone lines snapped across occupied Kashmir, there is no contact of the external world with the residents of the territory. Local newspaper even failed to update their online editions since the night of August 04. Majority of newspapers could also not be printed during all these days due to curfew and other restrictions.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders, including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, have been put under house arrest or in jails.

Due to severe blockade, the people of the Kashmir valley are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.