UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Curfew Imposed On The Occasion Of Appearance Of Maryam Nawaz In AC: PML-N Senior Leader Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 05:11 PM

Curfew imposed on the occasion of appearance of Maryam Nawaz in AC: PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has said curfew was imposed on the occasion of appearance of Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad Accountability Court (AC) and it seemed as if Indian forces are going to attack

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has said curfew was imposed on the occasion of appearance of Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad Accountability Court (AC) and it seemed as if Indian forces are going to attack.He said this while talking to media men outside AC here Friday.

He held that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is being punished for providing inexpensive gas to the country and the consumers and industries are facing the worst crisis of expensive gas.He held this is not accountability but it is the worst victimization.Today on the occasion of his appearance Khaqan Abbasi requested the judge to grant his remand for 90 days instead of 14 days so that they could be fully satisfied.We are not scared of any thing.

Our hands are clean. We don't want our media trial where we could be subjected to character assassination, he remarked.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq is being punished for his crime of standing the railway on its own feet.

Shahbaz Sharif whose performance as chief minister is acknowledged as proverbial is being maligned. During PML-N tenure white elephant like projects were completed. We are now being punished for serving Pakistan, he underlined.

We accept this punishment because our hands and conscience is clear.Why Imran Khan does not give account of foreign funding to election commission, Why he does not give reply despite identification of PTI Benami accounts by State Bank of Pakistan.

Why the NAB does not hold inquiry of the properties purchased by Aleema Khan, sister of Imran Khan outside the country. Why the corruption in Peshawar BRT project is not investigated. Why NAB is keeping mum over it, he questioned.Imran Khan Niazi for how long you will take refuge behind barbed wires, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Attack Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif National Accountability Bureau Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal State Bank Of Pakistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Gas Media Court Aleema Khan

Recent Stories

Police arrest dacoits gang in Sialkot

2 minutes ago

Nord Stream 2 Poses Risks of EU Becoming Overdepen ..

5 minutes ago

THQ Hospital Khanewal arranges infant nursery, eye ..

2 minutes ago

German Chancellor Merkel Has No Regrets About Leav ..

2 minutes ago

5.2-Magnitude Quake Hits Greece - EMSC

2 minutes ago

Facebook's Libra Can Become West's New Tool for Po ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.