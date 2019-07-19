Curfew imposed on the occasion of appearance of Maryam Nawaz in AC: PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has said curfew was imposed on the occasion of appearance of Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad Accountability Court (AC) and it seemed as if Indian forces are going to attack

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th July, 2019) PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal has said curfew was imposed on the occasion of appearance of Maryam Nawaz in Islamabad Accountability Court (AC) and it seemed as if Indian forces are going to attack.He said this while talking to media men outside AC here Friday.

He held that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is being punished for providing inexpensive gas to the country and the consumers and industries are facing the worst crisis of expensive gas.He held this is not accountability but it is the worst victimization.Today on the occasion of his appearance Khaqan Abbasi requested the judge to grant his remand for 90 days instead of 14 days so that they could be fully satisfied.We are not scared of any thing.

Our hands are clean. We don't want our media trial where we could be subjected to character assassination, he remarked.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq is being punished for his crime of standing the railway on its own feet.

Shahbaz Sharif whose performance as chief minister is acknowledged as proverbial is being maligned. During PML-N tenure white elephant like projects were completed. We are now being punished for serving Pakistan, he underlined.

We accept this punishment because our hands and conscience is clear.Why Imran Khan does not give account of foreign funding to election commission, Why he does not give reply despite identification of PTI Benami accounts by State Bank of Pakistan.

Why the NAB does not hold inquiry of the properties purchased by Aleema Khan, sister of Imran Khan outside the country. Why the corruption in Peshawar BRT project is not investigated. Why NAB is keeping mum over it, he questioned.Imran Khan Niazi for how long you will take refuge behind barbed wires, he added.