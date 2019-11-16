Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that 104-day curfew in Indian Occupied Kashmir was the biggest tragedy of this century

In a statement issued here, he said that Modi Sarkar was committing worst violations of human rights in the valley. He said that malicious Indian face had been exposed by depriving Kashmiris from food, medicines and essential items.

Sardar Usman Buzdar stressed the world community to take notice of this serious situation, adding that "Locking the mosques for offering prayers negates the Indian claim for being a secular state." He said that attitude of Indian government with Muslims in IOK as well as in other states was highly deplorable, adding that the India had been converted into a narrow-minded extremist state.

The CM said that sense of insecurity among the Indian minorities was being raised due to Hindu extremism. India should know that revoking the special status of Kashmir cannot oversight Kashmir issue, he added.

For ensuring sustainable peace in the region, he said it was necessary that Kashmir dispute should be resolved according to the UN resolutions.

Buzdar said that due to the efforts of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Kashmir issue had been highlighted at international level, whereas, sit-in damaged the Kashmir cause.

He said that Indian nefarious designs to genocide Kashmiri would not be succeeded. Pakistan would never leave alone to their Kashmiri brethren, he concluded.