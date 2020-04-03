Curfew like situation prevails in city as complete lockdown implemented

The complete lockdown was implemented here on Friday during which all shops, medical stores, grocery outlets, transport and other activities remain suspended from 12 pm to prevent people from going to mosques for offering 'Juma' prayer due to coronavirus pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The complete lockdown was implemented here on Friday during which all shops, medical stores, grocery outlets, transport and other activities remain suspended from 12 pm to prevent people from going to mosques for offering 'Juma' prayer due to coronavirus pandemic.

As per decision agreed upon by Sindh Government and the religious scholars and ulema, upto 5 persons were allowed to offer 'Juma' prayer in the mosque while people have been forced to offer prayer inside their houses due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to notification, lockdown was implemented from 12 pm to 03:30 pm on Friday and then grocery shops, medical stores, fruit and vegetable markets would remain open from 03:30 to 06:30 pm while milk shops and dairies to remain open till 08:00 pm as usual.

The Rangers, Police and other law enforcement agencies have enforced a strict lockdown to prevent people from going to mosques to offer Friday prayers to stop coronavirus for further spreading.

During three and half hour lockdown, a curfew like condition have been seen in the city as Rangers and Police patrol the streets to enforce government's order of complete lockdown between 12 pm to 3:30 pm.

Mosque entrances in the city have been locked as police remain deployed outside all masajid. Only the prayer leader and a few people related to the mosque administration were allowed to offer 'Juma' prayer.