UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Curfew Like Situation Prevails In City As Complete Lockdown Implemented

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 04:32 PM

Curfew like situation prevails in city as complete lockdown implemented

The complete lockdown was implemented here on Friday during which all shops, medical stores, grocery outlets, transport and other activities remain suspended from 12 pm to prevent people from going to mosques for offering 'Juma' prayer due to coronavirus pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The complete lockdown was implemented here on Friday during which all shops, medical stores, grocery outlets, transport and other activities remain suspended from 12 pm to prevent people from going to mosques for offering 'Juma' prayer due to coronavirus pandemic.

As per decision agreed upon by Sindh Government and the religious scholars and ulema, upto 5 persons were allowed to offer 'Juma' prayer in the mosque while people have been forced to offer prayer inside their houses due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to notification, lockdown was implemented from 12 pm to 03:30 pm on Friday and then grocery shops, medical stores, fruit and vegetable markets would remain open from 03:30 to 06:30 pm while milk shops and dairies to remain open till 08:00 pm as usual.

The Rangers, Police and other law enforcement agencies have enforced a strict lockdown to prevent people from going to mosques to offer Friday prayers to stop coronavirus for further spreading.

During three and half hour lockdown, a curfew like condition have been seen in the city as Rangers and Police patrol the streets to enforce government's order of complete lockdown between 12 pm to 3:30 pm.

Mosque entrances in the city have been locked as police remain deployed outside all masajid. Only the prayer leader and a few people related to the mosque administration were allowed to offer 'Juma' prayer.

Related Topics

Sindh Rangers Police Market Prayer Mosque All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTCL signs MoU with Gulberg Greens for provision o ..

28 seconds ago

Lesotho PM says rivals plotting to oust him, order ..

1 minute ago

Poor nations need COVID-19 research to avoid syste ..

1 minute ago

Premier League stars in firing line over taking pa ..

1 minute ago

Hazara division has 24 confirmed coronavirus patie ..

1 minute ago

Peshawar Zalmi Foundation Corona Virus Donation

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.