Curfew, military lockdown, restrictions continue on 100th consecutive day in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :Curfew,military lockdown and restrictions continue on 100th consecutive day Tuesday in Indian occupied Kashmir and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh following the August 5 Indian illegal decision to abrogate special status of the Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, restrictions under Section 144 and ban on prepaid phone, SMS and internet services remain enforced.

As a mark of silent protest, people in the Valley continue to keep their shops closed except for a brief period in the morning and evening and stay away from schools and offices.

Public transport is also unavailable.

Due to clampdown, the hospitals continue to face shortage of life-saving drugs in the occupied territory. Reports said that life-saving drugs for diabetes, heart and cancer patients are short in the Kashmir Valley. Medical Superintendent of SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, told media that they didn't have any budget to procure medicines.