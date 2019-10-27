UrduPoint.com
Curfew Paralyzes The Entire Community In IOK: Mazari

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The curfew imposed by Indian forces in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) has paralyzed the entire community, said Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shrieen M. Mazari in her strong message on the Black Day here Sunday.

In her message on Twitter, the Minster said that on 27 Oct 1947, India began implementing it's agenda and today on 27 October 2019, the present siege of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) by Indian occupation forces enters in 84th day. "Under constant surveillance and facing brutal repression and arbitrary detention, Kashmir seems to be in constant mourning," the Minister added.

