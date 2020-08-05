UrduPoint.com
Curfew, Restrictions In IIOJK To Prevent Anti-India Demos On Siege Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 10:20 AM

Curfew, restrictions in IIOJK to prevent anti-India demos on Siege Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK), the authorities continue to impose curfew and strict restrictions to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations on Youm-e-Istehsal, being observed, today, on the completion of India's illegal actions of 5th August, last year.

According to Kashmir media Service, the occupied territory has already been under military siege since August 5, last year, when Narendra Modi-led fascist government of India repealed the special status of Kashmir.

Indian troops have been deployed in strength across the occupied territory to keep the people indoors.

The authorities have sealed most of the roads and market places.

Announcements were made on loudspeakers wherein people were asked to stay inside their homes. No movement of people is being allowed.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown is being observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a mark of protest against continued military siege and Modi regime's nefarious plans to change the demographic profile of the territory.

Call for the strike has been given by the veteran Hurriyat leader, Syed Ali Gilani, and supported by almost all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

Markets and business establishments across the occupied territory are shut while public transport is off the road.

