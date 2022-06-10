Curfew, restrictions intensified in various localities of IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The BJP's Hindutva regime has imposed curfew and restriction in Bhaderwah, Kishtwar and Ramban areas of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the curfew was imposed after communal violence led by Hindutva RSS, BJP, VHP, Dogra and Banjrangdal forces in the areas after Muslim protested against BJP leaders' blasphemous on Thursday evening.

The police announced during a march into the town that anyone who takes the law into their hands will not be spared.

On the other hand, Indian police during a cordon and search operation arrested two youth from Sopore town.