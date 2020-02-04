UrduPoint.com
Curfew Since August In Kashmir, Worst Violation Of Humanity: Augustine

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 05:13 PM

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Tuesday that Kashmiris have been facing curfew since August 5, which is violation of UN Security Council's resolutions on Indian held Kashmir

In a media statement, he said that India has always acted as a land-grabbing mafia, rather than a democracy.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, went to the extreme, it was disgraceful that world's largest democracy would not allow Kashmiris, whom it calls its own citizens, to vote on their own destiny.

The minister said the day of 5th February remind us to show fully solidarity among Kashmiris and remind the international community of its obligation to use its influence over India to resolve this decade's long conflict.

He said the day was near when the people of the region would achieve freedom despite the oppression of India.

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue vigorously at international forums; silence of the international community over the killings of innocent Kashmiris was tantamount to the murder of justice. He said that Kashmir was an integralpart of Pakistan and it would keep supporting Kashimir diplomatically, despite the hue andcry of India.

