Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange In Pakistan 07 July 2023
Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 07:50 PM
Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 280.02 273.98
GBP 356.64 348.89
EUR 304.93 298.90
JPY 1.9454 2.9034
SAR 74.73 72.94
AED 76.26 75.09