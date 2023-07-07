Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 07 July 2023

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published July 07, 2023 | 07:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ):Following are the selling/buying rates Of major currencies issued by the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), here on Friday.

CURRENCY SELLING BUYING

USD 280.02 273.98

GBP 356.64 348.89

EUR 304.93 298.90

JPY 1.9454 2.9034

SAR 74.73 72.94

AED 76.26 75.09

