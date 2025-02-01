Currency Smuggling Attempt Foiled At Multan Airport
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Customs officials at Multan Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle foreign Currency and arrested a suspect.
The accused, identified as Muhammad Yar, a resident of Basti Rang Pur Kheera, Muzaffargarh, was caught trying to smuggle currency from Multan to Dubai.
According to officials, a total of 18,000 Saudi Riyals, 2,915 UAE Dirhams, 2,538 Omani Riyals, and 2,840 Pakistani rupees were recovered from the accused. The total value of the seized currency is equivalent to 19,471 US Dollars. The action was taken under the Customs Act of 1969.
Collector Airports Punjab, Tayyaba Kiyani, congratulated Deputy Collector Multan Airport, Ahmed Zaheer, and his team for the successful operation.
She reaffirmed the commitment to combating smuggling in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that all available resources are being utilized to curb illegal activities.
Customs authorities have intensified monitoring at all airports in Punjab, ensuring strict checks on incoming and outgoing passengers. A crackdown against smugglers and smuggling networks is underway in collaboration with other national agencies. Investigations against the arrested suspect have been initiated.
Recent Stories
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands
5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title
SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Sindh visits Ethiopian Embassy tourism pavilion at PTM 202518 seconds ago
-
Currency smuggling attempt foiled at Multan Airport20 seconds ago
-
Four injured as Hiace van skids the road in Galyat22 seconds ago
-
Smart cleanliness plan implemented in Multan23 seconds ago
-
Four-member dacoit gang smashed25 seconds ago
-
Dera Police foil drug smuggling bid, recover over 17kg hashish26 seconds ago
-
Khorasan Razavi Governor General meets Punjab Governor28 seconds ago
-
'Higher education and specialization vital for nurses'30 seconds ago
-
Patwari among three arrested for fake land transfer in Swabi36 seconds ago
-
Info Advisor, CS, IGP enquire after health of injured AC10 minutes ago
-
DC hears public concerns10 minutes ago
-
Interfaith harmony foundation of sustainable peace: DC10 minutes ago