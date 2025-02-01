Currency smuggling attempt foiled at Multan Airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Customs officials at Multan Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle foreign Currency and arrested a suspect.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Yar, a resident of Basti Rang Pur Kheera, Muzaffargarh, was caught trying to smuggle currency from Multan to Dubai.

According to officials, a total of 18,000 Saudi Riyals, 2,915 UAE Dirhams, 2,538 Omani Riyals, and 2,840 Pakistani rupees were recovered from the accused. The total value of the seized currency is equivalent to 19,471 US Dollars. The action was taken under the Customs Act of 1969.

Collector Airports Punjab, Tayyaba Kiyani, congratulated Deputy Collector Multan Airport, Ahmed Zaheer, and his team for the successful operation.

She reaffirmed the commitment to combating smuggling in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that all available resources are being utilized to curb illegal activities.

Customs authorities have intensified monitoring at all airports in Punjab, ensuring strict checks on incoming and outgoing passengers. A crackdown against smugglers and smuggling networks is underway in collaboration with other national agencies. Investigations against the arrested suspect have been initiated.