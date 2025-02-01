Open Menu

Currency Smuggling Attempt Foiled At Multan Airport

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Currency smuggling attempt foiled at Multan Airport

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Customs officials at Multan Airport thwarted an attempt to smuggle foreign Currency and arrested a suspect.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Yar, a resident of Basti Rang Pur Kheera, Muzaffargarh, was caught trying to smuggle currency from Multan to Dubai.

According to officials, a total of 18,000 Saudi Riyals, 2,915 UAE Dirhams, 2,538 Omani Riyals, and 2,840 Pakistani rupees were recovered from the accused. The total value of the seized currency is equivalent to 19,471 US Dollars. The action was taken under the Customs Act of 1969.

Collector Airports Punjab, Tayyaba Kiyani, congratulated Deputy Collector Multan Airport, Ahmed Zaheer, and his team for the successful operation.

She reaffirmed the commitment to combating smuggling in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, stating that all available resources are being utilized to curb illegal activities.

Customs authorities have intensified monitoring at all airports in Punjab, ensuring strict checks on incoming and outgoing passengers. A crackdown against smugglers and smuggling networks is underway in collaboration with other national agencies. Investigations against the arrested suspect have been initiated.

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

10 minutes ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

10 minutes ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

25 minutes ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

25 minutes ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

1 hour ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

1 hour ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

2 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

2 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan