UrduPoint.com

Current Afghan Crisis Caused By US Leaving Before Peace Settlement - Pakistani Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 09:00 PM

Current Afghan Crisis Caused by US Leaving Before Peace Settlement - Pakistani Senator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The US' decision to withdraw foreign troops from Afghanistan before the peace settlement was reached, has lead to the current crisis in the country, Saleem Mandviwalla, a Pakistani senator, told Sputnik.

"We have always advocated responsible US/NATO withdrawal and apprised the US about the abrupt withdrawal. Consequences of abrupt withdrawal are there for all to see. Withdrawal of troops without advancing the peace process was a bad decision, sending the troops after the withdrawal will not serve any useful purpose now," Mandviwalla said.

He further noted that, at this stage, including Iran or India in the extended Troika format will not help with the peace process.

On Friday, Moscow called for adding more international mediators in the Afghan conflict resolution process, including Iran and India.

The situation in Afghanistan has sharply deteriorated over the recent weeks as the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) stepped up it offensive on major cities as foreign troops complete their withdrawal. On Sunday, the militants began negotiating with the government on the power transition process after entering Kabul.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Resolution Militants Iran Moscow Russia Lead Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 millio ..

RasAl Khaimah&#039;s Marjan welcomes AED450 million new hotel project

4 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of p ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends virtual graduation of participants of Sandooq Al Wata ..

4 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Haiti on earthquake victims

34 minutes ago
 Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful jou ..

Al Sarkal highlights Shurooq&#039;s successful journey

49 minutes ago
 MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis select ..

MBRSC announces names of first two Emiratis selected for UAE Analog Mission#1

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure intensifies efforts to protect marine envi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.