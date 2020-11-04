Current civil-military leadership capable to counter anti-Pakistan conspiracies: Arbab

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Arbab Ghulam Rahim on Wednesday said the current civil-military leadership was fully capable to counter the challenges in the wake of international conspiracies against the country

Addressing a press conference here, he said the opposition political parties under the banner of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had been making an abortive attempt to discredit the government and the security forces by toeing the Indian agenda, which called for national unity to counter their anti-Pakistan designs.

The opposition had started their so-called movement at a time when the United States and India had entered a formal security alliance against China and other regional forces, Arbab Rahim, who is a former Sindh chief minister, added.

He said the PDM's campaign was aimed at pressuring the government to get an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) for their corrupt leadership, but Prime Minister Imran Khan had ruled out any compromise in that regard.

Arbab said the people of Punjab and Sindh were aware that both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Peoples Party through their politics of confrontation were trying to get a clean chit for their leadership in the corruption references.

He said PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif had always confronted the military and the judiciary.

Even the PML-N leaders and workers had attacked the Supreme Court building in Islamabad some two decades ago, he recalled.

Arbab said majority of the PDM parties had a problem with the armed forces. Nawaz's anti-state speeches at the PDM meetings were aimed at appeasing the Indian government, he added.

He said the country's economy had been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. However, due to the prudent policies adopted under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, it was again moving on the right path, but the opposition was creating hurdles in its way.

The GDA leader recalled that the Pakistan Muslim League was originally organized by late Muhammad Khan Junejo in eighties but after his death, Nawaz Sharif occupied the party giving it his own name.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, was in fact the product of then establishment as he was launched in the politics by during General Ziaul Haq's martial law. Punjab Governor General Gillani had inducted as finance minister in the provincial cabinet.

Arbab Rahim said Nawaz Sharif was behind the anti-state narrative as evident from the speeches delivered by former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq in the Parliament and Awais Noorani in the PDM's Quetta rally.

The PML-N chief wanted Pakistan to become a country like Libya and Iraq as he was playing in the hands of international conspirators, he added.