Current cotton crop condition satisfactory, says Sec Agri

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ali Ateel said on Sunday that the present condition of cotton crop was witnessed as satisfactory.

Secretary agriculture expressed these views during visit to Khanewal and inspected demonstration plots of cotton. He said that there was the possibility of pest attack on cotton crop including whitefly, pink bowl warm and others due to current weather conditions.

He advised farmers to inspect their crop on daily basis and esnure pest scouting twice in a week so that the exact pests strengthen could be monitored.

He said that negligence could become cause a decrease in cotton production.

Mr Saqib directed the agriculture officials to create awareness among cotton growers by installing loudspeakers on vehicles and announcements through mosques about mixture spray of plant extracts on cotton crop after one week.

Secretary also inspected cotton picking process at Shamkot area and advised the growers to pick clean cotton for good price.

He directed cotton inspectors to ensure arrival of clean cotton without any contamination into the markets and ginning factories and said that no negligence regarding this would be tolerated.

He said that the cotton prices at international level were very good and hoped that our growers would also get benefit from it.

Secretary agriculture also directed officials to ensure strict monitoring for availability of quality agri-inputs into the market.

On this occasion deputy director agriculture Rana Maqsood Ahmad and others were also present.