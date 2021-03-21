UrduPoint.com
Current COVID-19 Wave Too Dangerous: Asad Umar

Sun 21st March 2021

Current COVID-19 wave too dangerous: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning,Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Sunday said the current situation of coronavirus was too dangerous as third wave of COVID-19 was more lethal as compared to previous. .

Dispelling the rumours about the efficacy of vaccination he said the people should get themselves vaccinated against the virus as not a single case was reported regarding re-action of vaccine in the country at yet.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the UK strain was already known to transmit more easily and spreads faster as compared to the original strain so everyone should have to adopt all Standard operating Procedures (SOPs) to protect themselves from the deadly virus The minister said the government could increase the restrictions regarding coronavirus but it would not impose complete lockdown all over the country.

Replying to a question, he said more than 5,00000 people had been vaccinated and 70,0000 vaccine doses would be available in the country in coming 10 days.

Asad Umar said during the third wave of the COVID-19 the people were not adopting precautionary measures to combat the deadly virus.

More Stories From Pakistan

